Irish-founded financial services firm Centralis opens new Dublin office as it aims to triple profits

FINANCIAL services firm Centralis Group has opened a new office in Dublin as part of its ambitious plans to triple revenues and profits within the next five years.

The Irish-founded and led company, which is a leading global alternative asset and corporate services provider, also plans to more than double its Irish staff in that time from 30 to 70.

Adding to more than 500 staff globally, the new Dublin 2 office represents an investment of around €15m and is strategically located in the heart of the capital.

Robert Troy TD, Minister of State with responsibility for Financial Services, Credit Unions and Insurance, commended Centralis on supporting growth in Ireland and the team's ambitious targets.

"Centralis has shown strong growth in a highly-competitive market and it is encouraging to see Irish-founded and led businesses continuing to expand," he said.

"Creating high-quality employment is critical to maintaining Ireland's competitiveness and Centralis' investment of around €15m into the Irish economy will further support future employment and growth.

"This is yet another vote of confidence in Ireland's financial services industry, which continues to be a destination of choice for growth and expansion.

"I congratulate the Centralis team on their new headquarters and wish them continued success."

'Pivotal moment'

The new roles at the Dublin office will be available across all levels of Centralis' organisation, including, Debt Capital Markets, Fund Services, Treasury and Corporate services.

Aidan Foley, Centralis founder and CEO, said the Ireland team would be integral to achieving its financial targets within the next five years.

"Moving to our new Dublin office marks a pivotal moment for the entire Centralis team," he said.

"Since founding in 2011, we have grown our workforce to more than 500 people across 13 countries; we look forward to more than doubling our workforce in Ireland as we push into new markets and expand our business.

"Our investment of around €15m will see roles available at all levels of our organisation.

"As we target tripled revenues and profits by 2030 and we expect to break the €85m revenue threshold in 2025, we will need a high-quality workforce to achieve these milestones.

"Moving forward, we will continue to cement Centralis Group as an industry leader in providing customer-centric financial services."

Centralis recently secured an investment from the California-based private equity firm HGGC that valued the group at more than €500m ($550m).

The investment from HGGC marks the largest of its kind in the Irish market to date for an Irish-founded and led financial services company operating in the fund, corporate and trust services sector.