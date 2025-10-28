Irish lamb served in US for first time since ban lifted
Business

IRISH lamb has been served in the US for the first time since access was granted in 2022.

Prior to this a US ban on EU sheepmeat prevented Irish exports of the meat into the market.

Bord Bia, the Irish food board, officially launched the meat in the US this month at an event held in Park Avenue, New York.

Irish chef Mark Moriarty travelled over for the event, where he prepared a series of dishes designed to highlight the versatility of Irish lamb.

“Bord Bia’s market research shows us that lamb consumption is growing in the US,” Bord Bia CEO Jim O’Toole explained.

“Younger consumers, who are open to eating more lamb are willing to pay more for quality lamb that that is reared ethically and comes from a natural environment,” he said.

“With this in mind, Bord Bia’s focus will be on raising the profile of Irish sheepmeat through awareness of it as a premium, natural product sourced from family run farms, and fully traceable from farm to fork,” he explained.

“The success of Irish lamb in the US is also about highlighting the fact that Ireland produces lamb year round, versus the seasonal production of our competitors.

“Working with local partners to showcase Ireland’s heritage, quality and trust or ‘green credentials’ is key.”

Total Irish food and drink exports to the US were valued at €1.8bn in 2024.

That figure was up 22 per cent on the previous year, making the US Ireland’s second largest export market after the UK.

With sheepmeat consumption in the US expected to reach over 17,000 tonnes by 2029, Ireland’s exporters are optimistic about the opportunities the new market presents.

US wholesaler Marx Foods, who already imports Irish beef, received the first shipment of lamb to the US this week from Irish Country Meats, the sheepmeat division of ABP Food Group.

Paschal Walsh, Commercial Director with Irish Country Meats said the firm is “incredibly” proud to see Irish lamb enter the US, describing it as a “significant milestone for Ireland’s agri-food sector and Irish Country Meats”.

“Gaining access to the US marketplace is a testament to the dedication of our team and the hard work of our farmers,” he added.

“Irish lamb is renowned for its exceptional taste and quality, and we look forward to the opportunities this development brings for both Irish Country Meats and ABP.”

Bord Bia’s New York office is now targeting lamb buyers in the US for inward visits to Ireland in May 2026 to demonstrate the substance behind Ireland’s claims.

