Gardaí release CCTV footage of fatal Co. Offaly arson attack as funeral details for Tadgh, 4, announced

GARDAÍ have released CCTV footage of a fatal arson attack on a house in Co. Offaly that claimed the lives of a 60-year-old woman and a four-year-old boy.

Tadgh Farrell and his grand-aunt, Mary Holt, were found dead at the property in Edenderry following the fire on Saturday evening.

Tadgh's grandmother continues to receive hospital treatment for serious injuries sustained during the attack.

Meanwhile, a funeral notice for Tadgh has announced he will be laid to rest in Edenderry on Friday.

The CCTV footage released by gardaí appears to show two people attacking the front of the property in Castleview Park shortly before 7.45pm on Saturday, December 6.

One of them appears to set an object alight and throw it towards the house before the two flee the scene.

"While this was a reckless, callous and murderous attack on a family home, An Garda Síochána continues to keep an open mind as to the reason and the motives for this attack," said Anthony Lonergan, Chief Superintendent, Laois/Offaly Garda Division.

He added that gardaí have made more than 250 house-to-house enquiries and retrieved in excess of 60 pieces of CCTV footage.

Post-mortems have been carried out on the deceased, however, the results are not being released for operational reasons.

'Tadgh should be with his family today'

Chief Superintendent Lonergan added that gardaí are 'determined that those who are responsible for these deaths shall be brought to justice'.

"Tadgh should be with his family today," he continued.

"His grand-aunt Mary should be working in the local nursing home, where she has worked for in excess of 40 years, helping the local community.

"I now appeal directly to any person with any information on this violent, fatal incident to speak with investigating gardaí."

Issuing the new appeal for information and witnesses, Chief Superintendent Lonergan noted that the area would have been busy in the hours before the attack, with more than 250 vehicles taking part in the charity Christmas Tractor Run in Edenderry at 6pm.

A notice on rip.ie has revealed that Tadgh's funeral will take place this Friday, December 12 at 12pm in St Mary's Church, Edenderry.

"Tadgh's sudden and tragic passing has left his family and friends heartbroken," adds the notice.

Funeral details have yet to be announced for Mary Holt, however a notice on rip.ie read: "Mary's tragic passing has left her family, friends and work colleagues in Ofalia House devastated and heartbroken."

Anyone with information that can assist gardaí is asked to contact the investigation team at Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666111 or any garda station, particularly Edenderry Garda Station.