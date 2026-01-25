Jobs boost as cryptocurrency exchange service CoinJar to establish European hub in Dublin

CRYPTOCURRENCY exchange service CoinJar has announced it will establish its new European hub in Dublin, creating 30 highly-skilled new roles.

The move is part of a €5m investment over the next two years from the Australian company, with the move supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

The Irish team will work with CoinJar's established operations in London and Melbourne to deliver secure, compliant and easy-to-use digital asset services to clients across Europe.

"Ireland offers an exceptional blend of talent, connectivity and a clear regulatory pathway," said Niall Carson, CEO of CoinJar Europe.

"Establishing Dublin as our European hub positions us to serve customers across the EU while building on CoinJar's decade-plus track record of reliable, compliant digital asset services."

Established in 2013, CoinJar allows users to buy, sell, exchange or spend more than 60 different cryptocurrencies.

The company says Ireland is showing renewed strength as a destination for regulated digital asset firms at a time of growth in confidence in the industry.

CoinJar believes 2026 will mark a turning point for cryptocurrencies as the industry continues to mature into a trusted part of the global financial system.

Despite cryptocurrency beginning as a niche technology, clearer regulation, stronger infrastructure and more responsible innovation are driving greater confidence among consumers and institutions alike.

Peter Burke, Minister for Department of Enterprise, Tourism and Employment, said the investment was a strong endorsement of Ireland and its workforce.

"This announcement reflects Ireland's growing reputation as a leading location for innovative fintech and digital asset companies," he said.

"Their expansion demonstrates the confidence that global firms place in Ireland's talent base and the strong support provided by IDA Ireland."

His words were echoed by Denis Curran, Head of Emerging Business in IDA Ireland, who described the move as 'a welcome endorsement of Ireland's growing Digital Finance sector and as a leading location in Europe for regulated financial services'.