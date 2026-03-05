TLICN members enjoy an evening with Sisk

THERE was a full house in attendance for the first 2026 event of The London Irish Construction Network (TLICN).
'An Evening with Sisk' took place last week, featuring Steven McGee and John Dennehy of John Sisk & Sons.
The pair took the captivated audience on a journey through the history of the longstanding Irish construction firm and the many sectors the company is now involved with.
Steven McGee from John Sisk & Son (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Sisk Group is a fifth-generation family business which was founded in Cork in 1859 by John Sisk.
Since its beginnings over 160 years ago, it has branched out and over the years it has completed numerous prestigious contracts across the globe.
The TLICN event was held at the offices of Arbuthnot Latham in Finsbury Circus, London.
Scroll down for more pictures from the evening…
Sean Rahilly, Anthony Davitt, Jack Connors and Conor McGonigle (all Powerday) (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
John Dennehy (John Sisk & Son), Viviene Duggan, Robert Jeffers (AJ Gallagher Insurance) and Laura Bowler (Fenwick Elliott Solicitors) (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
John Dennehy from John Sisk & Son (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
James Maguire (Crannull Consulting), TLICN Director Frank O'Hare and Dan Leahy (Roskerry Building Services) (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Steven McGee and John Dennehy from John Sisk & Son are pictured 2nd and 3rd left with TLICN Directors Niall O'Dowd, Mary Pottinger, Con O'Sullivan, Sean Daly and Frank O'Hare (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Catherine Orpen-Galis (Orpen Design Solutions), Martin Mockler (Evans Mockler) and Leah Graham (KGN Pillinger) (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Phil Cusack (Cusack Tool Supplies) and Brendon Shanahan (Lloyds Bank) (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
TLICN Director Sean Daly and Larry O'Leary (Fr Murphys Camogie and Ladies Football Club) (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
John Foley (Formac Construction) and Noel Byrne (HSS The Hire Service Co) (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
