TLICN members enjoy an evening with Sisk

THERE was a full house in attendance for the first 2026 event of The London Irish Construction Network (TLICN).

'An Evening with Sisk' took place last week, featuring Steven McGee and John Dennehy of John Sisk & Sons.

The pair took the captivated audience on a journey through the history of the longstanding Irish construction firm and the many sectors the company is now involved with.

Sisk Group is a fifth-generation family business which was founded in Cork in 1859 by John Sisk.

Since its beginnings over 160 years ago, it has branched out and over the years it has completed numerous prestigious contracts across the globe.

The TLICN event was held at the offices of Arbuthnot Latham in Finsbury Circus, London.

Scroll down for more pictures from the evening…

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.