RTÉ’s London correspondent Tommy Meskill ‘honoured’ to be given Six One News role

TOMMY MESKILL has been announced as the new co-host of RTÉ’s flagship news programme.

The journalist, who has been the Irish broadcaster’s London correspondent since July 2024, will present the Six One News with Sharon Tobin on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player it was confirmed this month.

A raft of changes were confirmed within the announcement.

They include journalists and broadcasters Sarah McInerney and Justin McCarthy joining Gavin Jennings and Audrey Carville as regular presenters of Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio 1.

Elsewhere current political correspondent Paul Cunningham will now present This Week on RTÉ Radio 1 every Sunday at 1pm.

The new line-ups come on foot of the recent launch of RTÉ Radio 1’s new weekday schedule.

“These flagship news programmes are among our most-watched and listened-to, representing the best of our daily news gathering and trusted public service journalism,” Deirdre McCarthy, Director of RTÉ News & Current Affairs, said.

“Tommy, Sarah, Justin and Paul join our dedicated RTÉ News & Current Affairs presentation team, who strive every day to bring, honestly and clearly, with integrity and credibility, the stories that matter to you,” she added.

“They are all accomplished journalists, who will continue to ask the probing questions, hold those in power to account, and represent the public interest.”

Meskill has been a journalist with RTÉ News for nearly ten years.

Prior to his London role, the 31-year-old from Co. Clare was part of RTÉ’s political unit, reporting from Leinster House and the European Parliament.

He joined the RTÉ newsroom in 2016, working across several different programmes, including news2day and Morning Ireland.

He has also presented programmes such as RTÉ Radio 1’s This Week and RTÉ One’s European Parliament Report.

“It’s a huge honour to take on the role of co-presenter of the Six One News, alongside Sharon Tobin,” Meskill said of his latest appointment.

“The Six One News plays a crucial role in shaping the news agenda in Ireland,” he explained.

“Its strength depends on the work of almost the entire newsroom, which is why it’s such a cherished part of what we do.

“I’m really looking forward to getting started and being part of a programme that continues to bring accurate, engaging and trusted news to our audience.”