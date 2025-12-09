President Connolly hosts families from across Ireland for Christmas tree-lighting ceremony

PRESIDENT Catherine Connolly welcomed families from across Ireland to enjoy the annual Christmas tree-lighting ceremony at Áras an Uachtaráin.

The event, which drew more than 150 people to the President’s residence in the capital, took place on December 5.

“I am delighted to extend a very special welcome to all the children who join us today, including our friends from Make-A-Wish,” President Connolly said.

“It is wonderful to see the Áras filled with children and their families, all of you looking forward, I have no doubt, to the arrival of Santa Claus and to all of the magic that comes your way at this time of the year."

She added: “Christmas is a time of joy, anticipation, a time when we reflect on the year that has passed and look forward to a new year filled with hope and possibility.

“Welcoming light has always been an important part of the Christmas tradition.

“As we prepare to illuminate the Christmas tree this afternoon, we are celebrating that ancient and enduring symbol of light emerging from darkness, a powerful symbol of renewal, resilience, and the strength that we draw from one another.

“And very soon, as we mark the winter solstice, we will pass the darkest point of the year; a reminder written into nature itself that from this moment forward, brighter, longer days are ahead.”

The President said one of the “most beautiful” things about Christmas is the “valuable opportunity it gives us to enjoy the simple gift of togetherness, to realise how lucky we are to be surrounded by so many people who love us and care about us. It reminds us of how precious it is to share moments like these with one another”.

“It is also, of course, a time when we hold in our thoughts those for whom this season may be challenging: those who are missing loved ones, those who may be struggling or without a home, those who are ill, and those who may feel alone and lonely,” she added.

“May the warmth we share here today inspire us to extend kindness, openness, and solidarity to all those who need support.”

During the event storyteller Niall de Búrca, magician Jack Wise, and the Dublin Youth Choir all entertained those gathered.