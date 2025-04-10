Leading Irish hospitality group opens new Dublin gastro bar
A LEADING Irish hospitality group has opened a new gastro bar in Dublin following a €2.5m renovation.

The Wright Group opened The Brooklyn this week, after their expensive investment completely transformed the space.

Based in Swords, the venue now boasts a mix of rustic materials with soft contrasting patterns and textures.

Led by CEO Michael Wright, The Wright Group operates outlets across Dublin, including at Dublin airport.

Brook and Mikey Wright, pictured at The Brooklyn, (Pic: Jimmy Henshaw)

For The Brooklyn, Wright has combined his experience in the sector with that of his sons Brook and Mikey to add the group’s signature style to the venue.

“The Brooklyn is the next chapter, a mix of masculine and feminine, like an old urban warehouse in Brooklyn that is filled with moments of luxury, like little jewels,” Ann-Marie O’Neil, Creative Director at O’Donnell + O’Neil Design, says of the project.

The bar offers an all-day menu, which focuses on flavour and skill while using artisanal, local and quality ingredients to create “bold, playful signature dishes inspired by the best flavours in the world”.

The Brooklyn offers all day dining (Pic: Jimmy Henshaw)

Group Head Chef Oliver Byrne has designed a menu.

“We’re brining, braising, confiting, grilling, baking... all with the focus on flavour,” he said.

“The Brooklyn menu is about taste, technique and ingredients, it’s as simple as that,” he added.

Among the dishes customers can enjoy are Wild Mushroom and Scamorza Arancini with Romesco sauce, herb oil, Gold River Farm leaves and shaved pecorino, or Brisket Melt Sandwiches with beer onions and smoked applewood cheese, or vibrant Korean Chicken Burger with free-range chicken and kimchi slaw.

Michael Wright pictured with his sons, Brook and Mikey and wife Kim at a private preview evening hosted at The Brooklyn

For dinner guests can enjoy succulent grilled steaks, such as the 10oz Sirloin or 8oz Fillet steaks from John Stone, served with hand-cut fries and rich pepper sauce, or the show-stopping Lamb Osso Bucco.

Pasta lovers can Italian-inspired favourites like Prawn Linguini with fresh pasta, confit of garlic and tomato concasse.

The Brooklyn is open every day until late.

