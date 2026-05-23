Construction network marks milestone Commons event

OVER 200 people attended The London Irish Construction Network's (TLICN) 10th annual Parliamentary reception which took place in the Terrace Pavilion within the House of Commons, Westminster last month.
The evening was sponsored by Liam Conlon, the MP for Beckenham and Penge.
MP Liam Conlon addressed those gathered for the event (Pictures: Malcolm McNally Photography)
TLICN was formed in 2009 and holds a number of networking events throughout the year, often engaging high profile speakers.
Scroll down to see more photos from the event...
Aideen Cusack (Embassy of Ireland) and Laura Bowler (Fenwick Elliott Solicitors) (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Noel Byrne (HSS The Hire Service Co), Mairead Liston (Cavendish Professionals) and Tony Sexton (Almir Ltd) (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
London Rose of Tralee Shauna Sammon and Julie O'Neill and Siobhan Alvino (Cara Personnel) (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
John Hunt (Enterprise Ireland) and Angela Brady (Brady Mallalieu Architects) (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Darragh O'Brien and Peter Benson (UK Recruiting Ltd), Johnny Walsh (EE Structures) and Neon Mavromatis (Kerry London Insurance) (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)
One moment please...