Construction network marks milestone Commons event

OVER 200 people attended The London Irish Construction Network's (TLICN) 10th annual Parliamentary reception which took place in the Terrace Pavilion within the House of Commons, Westminster last month.

The evening was sponsored by Liam Conlon, the MP for Beckenham and Penge.

TLICN was formed in 2009 and holds a number of networking events throughout the year, often engaging high profile speakers.