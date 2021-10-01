London Irish firm O'Donovan Waste wins at British Demolition Awards

O’DONOVAN WASTE have been awarded a British Demolition Award for 2021.

The London Irish firm was named Waste Provider of the Year at the recent awards ceremony, organised by Chambers Media, which took place at the AMEX stadium in Brighton.

The evening showcased the best of British demolition, with ten trophies across categories recognising innovation, health and safety as well as environmental performance.

The awards, now in their third year, brought together national and international companies from across the demolition industry to celebrate commitment, progress and achievements made in the sector.

The trophy for Waste Provide of the Year was presented to Jacqueline O'Donovan, MD of O'Donovan Waste.

The company was selected for their ability to prioritise the environment and ensure green working practices are consistently at the top of their agenda whilst delivering excellent customer focus and health and safety performance through continuous progression.

Ms O’Donovan saud: “I am honoured we have won this award.

“With so many in this sector, it is a real achievement to know we are leading the way.”

She added: “As specialists in demolition waste, we work hard to ensure that the services we provide are second to none and we ensure that operational excellence is a priority for our team in every job we carry out.

“We are committed to working with our stakeholders who have been an integral part of our success and who share our vision on leading with innovative, greener and safer operations.

"It is a fantastic achievement to be crowned Waste Provider of the Year and we would like to thank the judges for the recognition.”

Ben Chambers, Chief Executive of Chambers Media, said: "I am glad I was completely independent from the judging as, of the 300+ attendees, I was sat next to Jacqueline. “Which, I might add, was an absolute pleasure.”

He added: “Jacqueline writes a column in my Demolition Hub magazine, which is often one of the highlights of each issue and from the feedback I get from readers and contractors on O’Donovan Waste and the service they provide, the award seems fully justified.”