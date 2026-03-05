Sisk secures a place on major National Highways programme

SISK has won a place on a long-term programme designed to ensure the future safety of England’s motorways and major roads.

The Irish-founded firm confirmed this week that it has been appointed as one of three contractors for a new six-year framework to deliver a major programme of concrete road replacement on behalf of National Highways.

Estimated at £968m in value, the national Legacy Concrete Roads Reconstruction Framework replaces the organisation’s existing concrete roads framework, within which Sisk Infrastructure previously delivered two reconstruction schemes.

“We’re absolutely delighted that we have been awarded a position on the new Legacy Concrete Roads Renewal framework, allowing us to bring best practice and value from our experience on the previous framework,” Sisk Infrastructure Managing Director Alan Rodger said.

“We look forward to continuing our long-standing relationship with National Highways and to working with our new framework partners and local supply chain to deliver this next programme of improvements,” he added.

Nick Knorr, head of the National Concrete Roads Programme, described the initiative as “a critical long term strategic programme of renewals for National Highways”.

It is designed to “ensure our roads are safe and reliable for drivers,” he added, while “maximising the benefits of this significant investment in the future of England’s motorways and major A roads”.

Mr Knorr added: “By replacing aging concrete roads with modern designs, we’re ensuring smoother, quieter, and more resilient routes for millions of people.

“Building on the success of recent reconstruction schemes, this next phase will be delivered in partnership with our supply chain, helping us bring lasting improvements to communities and businesses across England."

