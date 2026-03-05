Irish Post Shop
Sisk secures a place on major National Highways programme
Business

Sisk secures a place on major National Highways programme

SISK has won a place on a long-term programme designed to ensure the future safety of England’s motorways and major roads.

The Irish-founded firm confirmed this week that it has been appointed as one of three contractors for a new six-year framework to deliver a major programme of concrete road replacement on behalf of National Highways.

Estimated at £968m in value, the national Legacy Concrete Roads Reconstruction Framework replaces the organisation’s existing concrete roads framework, within which Sisk Infrastructure previously delivered two reconstruction schemes.

“We’re absolutely delighted that we have been awarded a position on the new Legacy Concrete Roads Renewal framework, allowing us to bring best practice and value from our experience on the previous framework,” Sisk Infrastructure Managing Director Alan Rodger said.

“We look forward to continuing our long-standing relationship with National Highways and to working with our new framework partners and local supply chain to deliver this next programme of improvements,” he added.

Nick Knorr, head of the National Concrete Roads Programme, described the initiative as “a critical long term strategic programme of renewals for National Highways”.

It is designed to “ensure our roads are safe and reliable for drivers,”  he added, while “maximising the benefits of this significant investment in the future of England’s motorways and major A roads”.

Mr Knorr added: “By replacing aging concrete roads with modern designs, we’re ensuring smoother, quieter, and more resilient routes for millions of people.

“Building on the success of recent reconstruction schemes, this next phase will be delivered in partnership with our supply chain, helping us bring lasting improvements to communities and businesses across England."

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.

See More: England, National Highways, Sisk

Related
Business 8 months ago

Stena Line invests £17m to futureproof sea routes linking England and Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Business 20 hours ago

Pharmaceutical firm Novo Nordisk to invest more than €430m in Co. Roscommon facility

By: Gerard Donaghy

Business 2 days ago

Laing O’Rourke among construction firms appointed to NHS' new hospital building initiative

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
News 21 hours ago

Mother and sister of Enoch Burke to be arrested and jailed

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 22 hours ago

Detectives investigating disappearance and murder of Lisa Dorrian make further arrest

By: Gerard Donaghy

Culture 1 day ago

Minister proposes new branch of National Museum of Ireland dedicated to ‘women’s stories’

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Investigation after pipe bomb attack on home with man and woman inside

By: Fiona Audley

Travel 2 days ago

Extra flights announced connecting Ireland and Britain this summer

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

Dublin City Council holds third meeting entirely in Gaelic

By: Fiona Audley