Under the terms of the deal, Ryanair's Irish pilots will receive an accelerated restoration of pay cuts previously agreed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ryanair said the pay cuts will now be fully restored in the pilots' December wages.

Today's agreement also includes three years of pay increases spread over the next four years up to March 2027.

This agreement with Fórsa and Ryanair's Irish pilots was facilitated by talks which took place last week at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC).