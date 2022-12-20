Under the terms of the deal, Ryanair's Irish pilots will receive an accelerated restoration of pay cuts previously agreed during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Ryanair said the pay cuts will now be fully restored in the pilots' December wages.
Today's agreement also includes three years of pay increases spread over the next four years up to March 2027.
This agreement with Fórsa and Ryanair's Irish pilots was facilitated by talks which took place last week at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC).
Ryanair’s People Director, Darrell Hughes, said:
"We welcome this pay restoration agreement with Fórsa and our Irish pilots which will see pay cuts previously agreed during Covid restored in the Dec payroll in time for Christmas.
"This agreement which includes annual pay increases for the next 4 years now brings our Irish pilots into line with similar pay restoration deals concluded with our other pilot unions across Europe over the past 9 months. We are grateful for the assistance of the WRC in reaching this sensible agreement with Fórsa and our Irish Pilots."