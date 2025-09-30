Sisk wins contract to create new priority bus routes in West Midlands

SISK has won a multi-million-pound contract to build a new bus scheme for the West Midlands.

The global construction firm, which is headquartered in Dublin, will work with the design firm WSP on the Cross City bus priority programme for Transport for West Midlands (TfWM),

The project will see new bus lanes created as well as upgrades to junctions, traffic signals and parking and bus stops installed to allow buses to bypass traffic jams and provide more reliable, regular and predictable journey times.

It is designed to save thousands of passengers’ time on their commute.

“We are delighted to be working with Transport for West Midlands (TfWM) on their ambitious plans to improve bus and active travel across the region,” Alan Rodger, MD at Sisk Infrastructure, said.

“We look forward to working with TfWM and local communities as we begin to develop and deliver these activities, which will bring significant benefits to commuters, residents and employment for many years to come,” he added.

Philip Santos, Regional Growth Director at WSP said they were “extremely proud” to be Sisk’s design partner for what they describe as a “significant design and build scheme”.

“Our design expertise will ensure these bus priority routes are delivered safely and efficiently, providing the foundational infrastructure necessary to achieve the Mayor’s vision for a faster, more reliable, and ultimately more productive West Midlands.”

Mayor of the West Midlands, Richard Parker welcomed the contract allocation announcement.

“By making bus travel more reliable, we're not only improving daily commutes for thousands of people, but we’re also tackling congestion and boosting our region's productivity,” he said.

“This investment is a vital part of my Growth Plan and a key step towards taking back control of our bus network, ensuring it works for the people of the West Midlands.”

The first wave of the project will include work on the route between Druids Heath and Birmingham City Centre, and the route from Longbridge to Sutton Coldfield.

There will also be work completed on the West Bromwich – Chelmsley Wood route via Soho Road and Bordesley Green.

Early works, such as trial holes to assess utilities and assist with construction design, are expected to begin in spring 2026, with construction scheduled to start in phases from summer 2026.