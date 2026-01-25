Up to 80 jobs to go after coffee chain Synge & Byrne closes its outlets in Northern Ireland

UP to 80 jobs are to be lost after coffee chain Synge & Byrne announced it is to cease trading in Northern Ireland.

The company, founded in 2013 by brothers Adrian and Damien Garvey, cited challenging market conditions and rising costs as the reason for closing its 12 stores in the North.

Synge & Byrne's five outlets in the South remain open, the most recent of which opened in March 2025.

In a statement, Damien Garvey said the company was 'deeply sorry' to announce the closure of its branches in the North.

"Despite our very best efforts to save the business, we have been unable to overcome the mounting difficulties we faced, not least the current market conditions impacting the hospitality sector, including soaring operating costs," he added.

"This situation, combined with a growing debt burden, means we have no other option than to close our doors.

"We would like to thank the hundreds of talented and hardworking staff who have been part of our business over the past 12 years, as well as all the customers who supported us during that time."

The brothers, who have been in the café business for more than two decades, opened their first store in Newtownabbey, Co. Antrim in December 2013.

Two additional outlets opened in Newry and Co. Derry the following year as the firm continued to grow.

It opened its first store in the South in 2020 in Co. Galway, with further outlets following in Co. Donegal and Co. Mayo.

It has since added two Dublin outlets at the Blanchardstown Centre and the National Museum of Ireland at Collins Barracks.