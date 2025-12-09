Suspicious device which sparked Belfast security alert was ‘viable’

RESIDENTS have returned to their homes after being evacuated overnight as a security alert was raised in Belfast.

The incident began on December 7 following reports that a pipe bomb had been thrown at a house in Havana Court.

The security alert was raised at around 10.30pm that evening.

“An item was then located under a car,” the PSNI’s Inspector Curry said.

“Our officers attended the scene, alongside ammunition technical officers (ATO).

“The item was deemed to be a viable pipe bomb and was made safe before being removed for further examination.”

Insp Curry added: “If the pipe bomb had exploded underneath the car, so close to a petrol tank, the consequences could have been devastating.”

Residents were evacuated from homes in the area and were unable to return to their properties until yesterday.

"Following a security alert on the evening of Sunday, December 7, a second object was located in the Havana Court area at around 10:15am on Monday morning, December 8,” Inspector McAlea confirmed.

“Our officers attended, alongside ammunition technical officers (ATO),” they explained. “The item has been removed for further examination.”

“A number of people had to leave their homes overnight as this safety operation was carried out and we thank them for their patience – we never underestimate the impact this disruption has on the public,” Insp Curry said.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone with any information which might assist us to contact 101, quoting reference number 1519 08/12/25