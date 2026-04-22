Vodafone Ireland announces further €360m investment ahead of move to new Dublin City Centre HQ

VODAFONE IRELAND has announced a further €360m investment as part of its long-term commitment to Ireland.

The investment includes a further €200m in its mobile network and €160m in digital and IT spend up to 2030.

The news comes as Vodafone prepares to move to new headquarters in St Stephen's Green next week, having signed a 15-year lease on a new six-storey, 63,000 sq ft grade A office building.

"This investment underlines our long-term commitment to Ireland and to the customers and communities we serve," said Vodafone Ireland CEO Sabrina Casalta.

"As we move into our new headquarters, we are continuing to strengthen our network and digital capabilities, so customers benefit from fast, reliable and resilient connectivity and an enhanced experience.

"Building on 25 years at the heart of Ireland's digital evolution, this programme will support businesses, regional development and the technologies of the future, helping future proof Ireland's digital infrastructure for the years ahead."

Digital transformation

The €200m network investment is focused on building a smarter, more flexible network that can adapt to how people and businesses will use connectivity in the years ahead.

The investment is preparing the network for the next evolution of 5G — delivering faster, more reliable and more responsive connectivity.

This will enable next generation technologies such as AI, IoT and smart city applications.

The company will also invest up to €160m in digital and IT systems over the next four years, supporting the development of next generation customer platforms.

This will include its digital care assistant Tobi, as well as advances in AI and critical infrastructure upgrades.

This follows sustained annual IT investment in recent years, underlining Vodafone's focus on enhanced customer care and ongoing commitment to digital transformation.

Digital infrastructure boost

Since 2001, Vodafone has invested more than €20bn in the Irish market in today's terms.

This includes €5.8bn in capital investment and €6.3bn contributed to the national exchequer through spectrum licence fees and taxation.

The company has also invested €24m in community and digital inclusion initiatives and was the first company to establish a corporate foundation in Ireland.

Michael Lohan, CEO of IDA Ireland, said Vodafone's latest investment in its network would help attract other businesses to the country.

"World-class, resilient networks support productivity, innovation and regional competitiveness which help Ireland win and retain foreign direct investment," he said.

"Vodafone's investment is set to strengthen Ireland's digital infrastructure and connectivity capacity — an increasingly decisive factor for multinational companies assessing where to locate and scale high-value operations.

"IDA Ireland welcomes today's announcement and looks forward to continuing our strong partnership with Vodafone."

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