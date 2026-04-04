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Reconciliation is admirable but not uncomplicated
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Reconciliation is admirable but not uncomplicated

THE point of the item was to demonstrate that people in polar opposite positions can find empathy and even love.

This was on The Tommy Tiernan Show on RTÉ.

Tommy is a wonderful comedian and actor. The particular approach of his show is to present him with guests without giving him advance notice of who they are.

Normally, when a host on a talk show interviews people, there has been a full briefing in advance. If the host comes across as uninformed or confused, then that is seen as a weakness, a flaw.

Not so with Tommy. He looks quizzically at his guests, asks them what their story is, and they tell him. Then he tries to exercise his own curiosity on them with the freshness of ignorance and discovery.

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See More: The Tommy Tiernan Show

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