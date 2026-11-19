GARDAÍ investigating the murder of a man in Co. Cork nearly twenty years ago have issued a renewed appeal for information.

David Brett’s body was discovered on the roadway outside the Foilogohig National School in Ballydesmond, on May 21, 2007.

The 34-year-old's body was found close to his car, shortly after 10pm that nght..

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to the morgue at Cork University Hospital.

It was later confirmed that he died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

“Gardaí previously conducted a number of searches in Kerry in 2007 and seized a number of mobile phones and SIM cards as part of their investigation,” a spokesperson for the police force confirmed this week.

“Gardaí are now able to use advanced digital examination technologies to uncover data and information from the mobile phones, that was inaccessible until now,’ they added.

It is believed that on the day of his death Mr Brett had left his home near Liscarroll near Charleville in his silver Audi car and travelled through Newmarket on to Ballydesmond before heading to Foilogohig National School.

Investigators believe that he intended to meet people at this location.

“The Cork City native had moved to Liscarroll near Charleville some years before he was murdered,” Gardaí state.

“He was living there with his partner and children.”

Gardaí believe that there is “crucial information that has not yet been disclosed to the investigation team” and urged anyone who may have witnessed anything at the time, or may recall information, that was not previously reported, to contact them.

“Even after many years, information can prove valuable in helping investigating Gardaí establish what happened and provide answers to the victim's family,” the spokesperson said.

“Any contact will be welcomed by the investigation team and treated in the strictest confidence.

“You can contact the Serious Crime Unit in Macroom Garda Station on 02620590, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or send an email to [email protected].”

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