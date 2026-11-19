NEW regulations will come into effect across Ireland next week in a bid to stop the spread of bird flu.

A mandatory housing order has been confirmed for all poultry and captive birds across the country to protect them from catching avian influenza.

The move was confirmed by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon yesterday.

“Given the recent poor weather and drop in temperatures, alongside the evolving epidemiological situation on the island, the risk of avian influenza to our poultry is increasing,” he said.

“I am taking this timely action to reduce the threat to our poultry industry and to our farmers’ livelihoods,” he added.

From Monday, November 23, poultry and captive birds must be housed so that they do not have access to other poultry, captive birds, or wild birds.

“Reducing the opportunity for contact with potentially infected wild birds is a critical protective measure, as this is one of the main ways in which the virus can spread,” Minister Heydon said.

“Biosecurity remains the single most effective way to prevent the virus spreading from wild birds into poultry, or between poultry flocks.,” he added.

“All those who are poultry or kept bird owners, regardless of flock size, must take strict precautions and exercise the highest standards of biosecurity to protect their flocks from the threat of avian influenza, and to protect the poultry sector in Ireland.”

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