Community members celebrated as Leeds Comhaltas marks 55 years of making music

THE IRISH community in Leeds were out in force to celebrate the 55th anniversary of the founding of Leeds Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann (CCE).

A dinner dance was held among a weekend of celebrations which marked the occasion from November 22-24.

During the dinner, which was held at the Leeds Irish Centre, lifetime membertship awards were given to community members who have supported the organisation over the years.

Helen Flaherty was awarded lifetime membership of leeds Comhaltas. Presented by Chair Séan Gavaghan (Pics: Pete Fawcett)

Among them Helen Flaherty was awarded lifetime membership of the organisation, an award which was presented by Leeds CCE Chairman Séan Gavaghan.

Long-term Irish Post photographer Peter Fawcett also received a lifetime membership award on the night, marking his ongoing contribution to the Comhaltas offering in Britain.

Among the special guests who attended the dinner, were Sarah Mangan, the Consul General of Ireland in Manchester, and the Lord Mayor of Leeds, Abigail Mashall Katung.

Martin and Peggy Sarsfield were awarded Leeds CCE membership at the dinner dance event (Pics: Pete Fawcett)

Sarah Mangan, General Consul of Ireland in Manchester with Ned and Attracta Brady, who is the President of Comhaltas (Pics: Pete Fawcett)

John Ferguson, one of the founders of Leeds CCE, spoke at the event (Pics: Pete Fawcett)

The Leeds Comhaltas committee (Pics: Pete Fawcett)

Peter Fawcett pictured with Sarah Mangan, General Consul of Ireland in Manchester

The Castlemore Ceili Band performed on the night

Peter Fawcett receiving his lifetime membership award from Leeds CCE Chairman Séan Gavaghan

