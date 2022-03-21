Traditional musicians come together for annual Comhaltas convention

THE annual Comhaltas Convention was recently held at the Holiday Inn in Kenilworth, Warwickshire.

There were many highlights of the event – where much use was made of technology, including asking members to engage in an online survey which was then shared on their screens for discussion.

Comhaltas in Britain members were asked for general feedback on the organisation and any areas where improvement could be useful.

The main point raised was a general perception of a lack of communication within the organisation.

A presentation dinner was held after the conference, where several awards were presented to members.