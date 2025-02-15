RIAI London celebrates 40th anniversary at Irish Embassy event
RIAI London celebrates 40th anniversary at Irish Embassy event

IRISH Architects were out in force at the Irish Embassy this month to celebrate 40 years of the Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland (RIAI) London.

Over the years the organisation has organised many talks by architects as well as site visits to recently completed buildings.

On February 5 the Irish Ambassador to Britain, Martin Fraser hosted the RIAI London at the Embassy to celebrate their milestone.

RIAI President Sean Mahon, Angela Brady and Paul Drech (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Chairperson Angela Brady gave a potted history of their activities, including when theuy brought the final RIAI exam course to London.

She said the group "maintained the link between UK and Ireland and were ambassadors for Irish Architecture in the UK" before listing numerous Irish architects who have won top architectural awards for their UK projects.

Judith Kelly, David Cahill and Sheila Carney Bowen (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

These include O'Donnell Tuomey and Grafton Architects, who have both won the International RIBA Royal Gold Medal.

O'Donnell Tuomey’s new Sadler's Wells Theatre East opened on February 6, and the site will be the focus of a future visit and talk for the group.

The RIAI London committee currently consistts of Shane Lincoln, Sheila Bowan, Sophie El and Angela Brady.

It plans to expand this year, Ms Brady confirmed.

Scroll down for more pictures from the anniversary event...

Yara Sharif and Nasser Golzari from Architects for Gaza (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Graham Stirk, Jesse Hamman and John McElgunn (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Stephen Agnew, Jessica and Alex Mallalieu, Rosie Trevill and Duncan O'Kelly (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

RIAI London Chairperson Angela Brady (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

RIAI President Sean Mahon (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Pol Gallagher, Mairead Moran and garden designer and tv presenter Diarmuid Gavin (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Alison Doyle-Paterson and Monica Dunne (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Steven Pidwill and Richard Willis (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Tara Cronin, Brian Dalton and Chris Kane (Pics: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Irish Ambassador Martin Fraser is pictured with Duncan O'Kelly, Sheila Carney Bowen, Angela Brady and Shane Lincoln from RIAI London

