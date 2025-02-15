RIAI London celebrates 40th anniversary at Irish Embassy event

IRISH Architects were out in force at the Irish Embassy this month to celebrate 40 years of the Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland (RIAI) London.

Over the years the organisation has organised many talks by architects as well as site visits to recently completed buildings.

On February 5 the Irish Ambassador to Britain, Martin Fraser hosted the RIAI London at the Embassy to celebrate their milestone.

Chairperson Angela Brady gave a potted history of their activities, including when theuy brought the final RIAI exam course to London.

She said the group "maintained the link between UK and Ireland and were ambassadors for Irish Architecture in the UK" before listing numerous Irish architects who have won top architectural awards for their UK projects.

These include O'Donnell Tuomey and Grafton Architects, who have both won the International RIBA Royal Gold Medal.

O'Donnell Tuomey’s new Sadler's Wells Theatre East opened on February 6, and the site will be the focus of a future visit and talk for the group.

The RIAI London committee currently consistts of Shane Lincoln, Sheila Bowan, Sophie El and Angela Brady.

It plans to expand this year, Ms Brady confirmed.