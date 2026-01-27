Applications open for second annual Ireland Fashion Weeek

THE dates have been confirmed for the second annual Ireland Fashion Week after last year’s debut event provide a resounding success.

Galway-born tech entrepreneur Ashley McDonnell brought fashion week to Ireland for the very first time last October.

The event, which took place at venues across Dublin, drew leading designers, international industry figures and some of the most stylish Irish icons to the capital.

It was closed by the late Irish fashion designer Paul Costelloe, marking his final show in his home city before his death a month later.

His presentation, which boasted Irish tweeds and linens accompanied by some of his own illustrations paying homage to his homeland, was held at Dublin’s City Hall.

“The show became a homecoming celebration attended by his family, devoted clients, and the fashion community who gathered to honour him,” the Ireland Fashion Week organisers said.

“None of us could have known it would also be a farewell,” they added.

The inaugural event featured seven shows, 55 designers and more than 2,000 attendees, the organisers confirmed.

They described is as a “resounding success” while announcing it will return for 2026.

This year's event will take place from October 7 to 12.

“We are excited to return with an expanded showcase of talent, creativity, and innovation,” they said.

“Reflecting on the growth and demand within the Irish fashion community and on feedback from the wider design ecosystem, we are significantly expanding our designer openings from 55 to 75, offering more opportunities than ever for designers to present their work on the national stage, including opportunities for accessory brands,” they added.

“This year, we welcome back our seven original runway themes, while also introducing a new, dynamic element, an interactive showroom experience, Irish Edit,” they confirmed.

“Ireland Fashion Week is committed to providing the Irish fashion community with three pillars to success: knowledge, connections and capital.”

Applications to take part in Ireland Fashion Week 2026 are now open.

All entries must be received by February 16, 2026 and all applicants will receive a response by March 1.

“All designers based in Ireland, as well as Irish designers based internationally, are welcome to apply,” the organisers confirm.