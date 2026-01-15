Ciarán Hinds ‘honoured’ to receive IFTA Lifetime Achievement Award

BELFAST native Ciarán Hinds will receive the Irish Film & Television Academy’s (IFTA) Lifetime Achievement Award for 2026.

The Oscar-nominated actor will be recognised for his “outstanding Irish and international acting achievements, and contribution to the screen industry across fifty years” it was confirmed this week.

Hinds will be presented with his award at the upcoming 23rd Anniversary IFTA Awards Ceremony, which will take place on February 20 at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre.

The ceremony will be hosted by comedian and actor Kevin McGahern.

Responding to the news, Hinds said he is “deeply grateful to IFTA for this recognition”.

He added: “Their support for the cinematic and televisual arts over the past twenty years and more has been immense and I am truly honoured to receive it. Thank you.”

Over the years Hinds has been nominated for an Oscar, a Golden Globe and a BAFTA, and he is a five-time IFTA winner.

Born in Belfast, he studied at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London and began his professional acting career at the Glasgow Citizens’ Theatre in 1976.

He appeared on stage with the Abbey Theatre, the Druid and the Royal Shakespeare Company, and made his film debut in John Boorman’s Excalibur, before playing the title role in Sam Mendes’ RSC production of Richard III in 1993.

He received an Oscar nomination in 2022 for his performance as Pop in Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast, which also secured him Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations while going on to win the IFTA Award that year.

Since 2003, Hinds has received four additional IFTA Awards for his roles in The Mayor of Casterbridge, Rome, KIN and The Dry.

In November 2025 his lengthy career was recognised at the Irish Post Awards, where he received the Outstanding Contribution to Film & TV Award.

IFTA CEO Áine Moriarty, described Hinds as a “modest giant and gentleman of an actor, who has deservedly become one of the most highly-respected and versatile actors of his generation, working with world renowned filmmakers and storytellers”.

She added: “He is a performer of extraordinary depth, warmth and dignity, who commands the screen with his presence.

“Throughout his career, he has been a constant supporter of homegrown Irish productions, which is dear to his heart.

“The Irish Academy is honoured to pay tribute to Ciarán and to recognise his outstanding achievements.”

The full 2026 IFTA nominations will be announced on January 20.