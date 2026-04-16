British? Irish? Either? Neither? exhibition tackles identity and belonging in Northern Ireland

A SERIES of photo exhibitions exploring notions of identity, belonging and culture has launched in Northern Ireland.

The BIEN (British? Irish? Either? Neither?) programme is made up of three photographic exhibitions which opened at the Belfast Exposed gallery this week.

They include the Abandoned NI exhibit by Rebecca Brownlie, which explores Ulster-Scots heritage through photographs of abandoned buildings and domestic interiors across Northern Ireland.

Iollann Ó Murchú’s Tarraingíonn Scéal Scéal Eile (One Story Leads to Another) exhibition celebrates the Irish language, landscape and the relationship between people and place.

The final exhibit is a group piece titled In Their Own Image which brings together fourteen artists whose work reflects the varied voices that contribute to contemporary identity in Northern Ireland.

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons attended the launch this week, where he encouraged the people of the North to come and see the displays for themselves.

“Photography is an art form that has a unique role to play in how communities, identity and culture is recorded,” he said.

“These three interconnected exhibitions provide us with an opportunity to bring together a diverse range of artists and subjects all of whom are proud to call Northern Ireland home.

“This is exactly the kind of initiative that enables us to celebrate together the diversity that makes Northern Ireland a welcoming place for everyone.

“I encourage everyone to come along and see it for themselves.”

Dr Katy Radford, Director of the Office of Identity and Cultural Expression, which is supporting the exhibition, said they were “delighted to work with others who see culture and heritage as ways to celebrate being from Northern Ireland”.

“We exist to promote a positive sense of belonging and community cohesion providing opportunities to celebrate together, in an open and respectful manner,” she added.

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