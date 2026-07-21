Trad musicians perform at Áras an Uachtaráin as Fleadh countdown begins

TRADITIONAL Irish musicians and dancers were in Dublin over the weekend to give a special performance for President Catherine Connolly.

The event was held to mark the countdown to the opening of Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2026, which will be held in Belfast from August 2 to 9.

The reception brought together key partners and stakeholders involved in delivering the event as well as representatives from Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann, which has been supporting the traditional Irish arts since 1951.

Northern Ireland’s Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald was also at the event,

“I am proud that Belfast will host Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann next month and look forward to welcoming visitors from across Ireland and around the world,” she said.

“With more than 700,000 visitors expected, the Fleadh presents a major opportunity to boost tourism, support local businesses and showcase Belfast and the north on an international stage,” she added.

“The event will bring significant economic benefits while also creating a lasting legacy by encouraging greater participation in traditional music, culture, language and the arts.”

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