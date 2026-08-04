Former Irish Nationwide CEO Michael Fingleton dies

FORMER CEO of the Irish Nationwide Building Society (INBS) Michael Fingleton has died.

The 88-year-old died on August 2, following a period of ill health caused by a stroke.

A Sligo native, who was born in Tubbercurry, Mr Fingleton trained as an accountant and a barrister but chose the banking route for his lengthy professional career.

He ran the building lender INBS from 1971 to 2009 as both managing director and chief executive.

Mr Fingleton retired in 2009. A year later the INBS was taken over by the State amist the banking crisis in Ireland.

In a statement issued following his death, his family said: “He will be sadly missed by his brother Billy, sister Nancy, sisters-in-law Ethel and Mary, brother-in-law Davy, son-in-law Sean, daughters-in-law Yllen and Helen, his beloved grandchildren Liam, Elena, Cordelia, Ava, Gracie and Elsie, nieces and nephews, extended family and many good friends.”

He is survived by his wife Eileen, and children Anne, William, Eileen Jnr and Michael Jnr.

His funeral will take place at 10am at St Anne's Church, Shankill, Co Dublin on Friday, August 7.

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