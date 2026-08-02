Investigation launched after hundreds of fish found dead in Co. Dublin river

AN INVESTIGATION has been launched after hundreds of fish were found dead in a Co. Dublin river.

Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) discovered more than 500 dead fish in a 2km stretch of the Tolka River near Damastown on Saturday after receiving a report via its hotline.

It is now working with other government agencies to investigate the cause of the 'significant fish kill'.

Species of fish found dead in the area include brown trout, eel, stickleback, lamprey and minnow.

Water samples have been taken from the river and will be sent for analysis, while an interagency group was convened today to enable rapid coordination during the initial response to the incident.

The group included representatives from the Environmental Protection Agency, Fingal County Council and the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

"As a result of the progress made, a definite line of inquiry has been established, and the group has completed its role," added a statement from the IFI.

Meanwhile, the IFI says it is continuing to investigate a large fish kill in Co. Cavan, which was reported to the organisation on Tuesday.

After investigating the area, the IFI revealed on Friday that around 7,500 had died in a 2km stretch of the Cavan River within Cavan town, a marked increase on its initial 4,500 estimate.

Affected species included brown trout, European eel, roach, lamprey and minnow, as well as freshwater crayfish.

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