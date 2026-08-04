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Thousands pay respects at public wake ahead of Glen Hansard’s funeral
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Thousands pay respects at public wake ahead of Glen Hansard’s funeral

THOUSANDS of people queued to attend the public wake of the late Irish singer and songwriter Glen Hansard.

The wake took place at the in the Baroque Chapel at Irish Museum of Modern Art at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham in Dublin.

Mourners queuing outside the IMMA building to access the wake (Pics: Eamonn Farrell/© RollingNews.ie)

It was open to the public from 10am to 4pm yesterday, ahead of Hansard’s funeral this afternoon.

The Oscar-winning singer-songwriter, died at the age of 56 following a road traffic collision in Dublin on July 29.

The star died following a single-vehicle collision in Lucan in the early hours of that morning.

Victoria Mary Clarke, wife of the late Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan, was among those who attended the wake

Confirming his death, Hansard's management company said at the time: "With broken hearts we announce the passing of Glen Hansard.”

"Glen's family is deeply shocked and heartbroken by this tragic loss and respectfully requests privacy at this extremely difficult time,” they added.

Singer-songwriter Paddy Casey pictured as he arrived for the wake

"The family is grateful for the support they have received and wishes to thank the emergency services who attended the scene.”

Dublin-born Hansard, who had been living in Celbridge, Kildare for many years, leaves behind his wife Maire and son Christy.

In a statement his family said he would be “deeply regretted and lovingly remembered” by his immediate and extended family as well as his “lifelong friends, fellow musicians, neighbours and by the many people throughout Ireland and across the world whose lives were touched, inspired and enriched by his music, friendship and generosity.”

The wake was open to the public from 10am yesterday

His funeral Mass, which takes place at 1.30pm today in St. Patrick's Cathedral, Dublin, is also open to the public.

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See More: Funeral, Glen Hansard, Wake

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