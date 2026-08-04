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Witness appeal after recovery vehicles destroyed in arson attack
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Witness appeal after recovery vehicles destroyed in arson attack

POLICE have appealed for witnesses to come forward after two recovery vehicles were destroyed in an arson attack in Armagh.

Police were called to the incident in Portadown on August 1.

“It was reported that the fire had started at around 10.20pm, at a vehicle yard,” the PSNI’s Local policing Sergeant Bigger said.

"Officers attended alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, who extinguished the blaze,” they added.

“Two recovery vehicles were completely burnt out.”

Sgt Bigger added: "It's been confirmed that this fire was started deliberately by two man wearing dark clothing and face coverings.”

The police force has urged anyone with information to contact them.

"As our investigation continues, we would appeal to anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area to call police on 101, quoting reference 1688 01/08/26,” Sgt Bigger confirmed.

“We’re particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have relevant dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage."

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See More: Arson, Northern Ireland

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