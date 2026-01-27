Irish author makes Swansea University Dylan Thomas Prize longlist for second year running
Culture

Irish author makes Swansea University Dylan Thomas Prize longlist for second year running

IRISH author Seán Hewitt has made the longlist for the Swansea University Dylan Thomas Prize for the second year running.

Born in Warrington, to parents from England and Ireland, Hewitt is a poet, memoirist, novelist and literary critic.

He is among a 12-strong longlist for the 2026 prize, which is worth £20k to the winner.

Author Seán Hewitt was born in Warrington, to parents from England and Ireland

Hewitt is nominated for his debut novel Open, Heaven.

The book tells the tale of two sixteen-year-old boys who transform each other’s lives in a remote village in the North of England

Last year he was nominated for his poetry collection Rapture's Road.

He went on to make the shortlist for the prize, but it was ultimately won by Palestinian author Yasmin Zaher for her debut novel The Coin.

The annual award celebrates international works of fiction, in all its forms - including poetry, novels, short stories and drama, by writers aged 39 and under.

This year’s longlist features authors hailing from the UK, US, Ireland, Pakistan and Nigeria.

The prize is named after the Swansea-born writer Dylan Thomas who died at the age of 39.

With an average age of 32, this year’s nominees consists of seven novels, three poetry collections and two short story collections.

The shortlist will be revealed on March 19 and the winner will be announced on May 14 at a ceremony in Swansea.

See More: Heaven, Open, Seán Hewitt, Swansea University Dylan Thomas Prize

Related
Culture 3 days ago

Ireland across the centuries from 1726 to 1926

By: Irish Post

Culture 1 week ago

Phil Lynott Remembered on 40th anniversary of his death

By: Jason O'Toole

Culture 1 week ago

Ciarán Hinds ‘honoured’ to receive IFTA Lifetime Achievement Award

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
News 2 days ago

Metropolitan Police officer dismissed for sexually inappropriate behaviour

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Delight as Dundalk's St Patrick's Day parade to go ahead after earlier cancellation announcement

By: Gerard Donaghy

Business 2 days ago

Up to 80 jobs to go after coffee chain Synge & Byrne closes its outlets in Northern Ireland

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Sinn Féin renews calls for Larry Murrin's removal after Bord Bia chair backed by government

By: Gerard Donaghy

Football 2 days ago

Martin O'Neill says Tomáš Čvančara could make Celtic debut at Hearts with Johnny Kenny a doubt

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Three hospitalised after getting into difficulty off Co. Down coast

By: Gerard Donaghy