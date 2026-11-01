First trailer released of Nicola Coughlan in latest instalment of award-winning Channel 4 series

THE FIRST trailer of Irish actress Nicola Coughlan in the latest instalment of Channel 4's acclaimed I Am… series has been released.

I Am Helen explores the experience of womanhood within a world shaped by masculine power, aggression and control.

Derry Girls and Bridgerton star Coughlan appears alongside Joe Cole, who starred in Peaky Blinders and Gangs of London.

The episode is the latest in the I Am… series, a female-led drama anthology created by Dominic Savage.

Each instalment is developed by Savage in collaboration with the lead actress and has previously starred Kate Winslet, Lesley Manville and Vicky McClure.

"It's an absolute honour to be part of telling the next I Am… story alongside Dominic Savage — a singular talent and a storyteller deeply committed to exploring the breadth of the female experience," said Co. Galway native Coughlan.

"To follow in the footsteps of the brilliant women who've collaborated with him on this series feels truly surreal, and I feel incredibly fortunate to be embarking on this journey."

Told through a female lens, I Am Helen examines the pressures and expectations placed on women while confronting the realities of toxic masculinity and the damage it can create in modern relationships.

It follows the standout success of three previous I Am… series, authentically exploring the personal experiences of women through provocative, emotionally raw storytelling.

I Am… became Channel 4's most successful new 10pm drama in six years when it debuted in August 2019.

The three episodes of series one featured McClure in I Am Nicola, Samantha Morton in I Am Kirsty and Gemma Chan in I Am Hannah.

Series two was equally successful, starring Suranne Jones in I Am Victoria, Letitia Wright in I Am Danielle and Manville in I Am Maria.

I Am Ruth, starring Winslet, claimed two BAFTA awards and an RTS award in 2023.

I Am Helen will air on Channel 4 later this year, with transmission details to follow in due course.

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