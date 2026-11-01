Cyclist in critical condition following serious Dublin collision

A CYCLIST is in a critical condition in hospital following a serious road traffic collision in Dublin.

The incident, involving a car and a bicycle, occurred on Bolton Street, Dublin 7 at around 9.40pm on Saturday.

Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses.

"The cyclist, a man in his 20s, was brought by ambulance to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries," read a garda statement.

"He remains in a critical condition."

Road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area of Bolton Street and Dominick Street between 9.20pm and 9.50pm on Saturday are asked to make it available to gardai.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

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