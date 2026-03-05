Fourth person arrested in connection with Lisa Dorrian’s disappearance and murder

A FOURTH person has been arrested in connection with the disappearance and murder of Lisa Dorrian in Co. Down.

Ms Dorrian was 25 when she was last seen alive on the night of Sunday, February 27, 2005 in Ballyhalbert.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team arrested a 48-year-old man this morning they confirmed in a statement.

He was arrested in the Craigavon area of Co. Armagh on suspicion of murder, assisting offenders and preventing a lawful and decent burial.

Following the arrest, the PSNI’s Detective Chief inspector Kerrie Foreman said: “Twenty-one years ago a loving family were robbed of their daughter and sister.

“Lisa, who was from Bangor, was last seen alive on the night of Sunday, February 27, 2005 in Ballyhalbert.

“It’s believed she was murdered that night or in the early hours of the following morning.

“Our investigation is ongoing and we remain determined to provide answers, closure and justice.”

Two people were arrested last week on suspicion of murder, assisting offenders, withholding information and preventing a lawful and decent burial.

The pair, a 40-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man, have since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Yesterday (March 4) a 40-year-old man was arrested in Millisle, Co. Down, on suspicion of assisting offenders and withholding information.

Anyone with information relating to the investigation is asked to contact detectives on 101.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.