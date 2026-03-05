Pedestrian injured in Co. Kerry collision dies in hospital

A MAN who was injured in a collision in Co. Kerry earlier this week has died in hospital as a result of his injuries.

The pedestrian, aged in his 30s, was struck by a car in the Tubrid More area of Ardfert at around 9.20pm on Monday, March 2.

He was taken to University Hospital Kerry with life-threatening injuries, where he died this morning (March 5), Gardaí have confirmed.

The driver of the car had left the scene of the incident before gardaí arrived.

The police force is now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

“Anyone who travelled in the Tubrid More (Bullock Hill / Weather Well), Doon North, Lislosse, Station Road, Ardfert, area between 7.30pm and 9.30pm on Monday, March 2, who witnessed anything or may have camera footage (including dash-cam), specifically anyone that may have witnessed a male on the road during this period are asked to make contact with investigating Gardaí at Tralee Garda Station on 066-7102300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station,” they state.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.