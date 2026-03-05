Emotional scenes as flight from Dubai lands in Dublin

THERE were emotional scenes in Dublin Airport last night as Irish citizens finally returned home from Dubai.

The first flight from Dubai in nearly five days landed at 11pm on March 4, with more expected to arrive throughout today and a government-chartered flight set to arrive later in the week.

The flight’s arrival follows days of unrest in the Middle East due to the crisis that has erupted since the US and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran on February 28.

During that attack Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed.

Iran retaliated with missile attacks across the Gulf region, including an air strike on Dubai which saw Dubai Airport closed since February 28.

Scores of flights between Ireland and the Middle East were cancelled as a result, leaving hundreds of Irish expats and holidaymakers stranded there over the weekend and into this week.

It is reported that 25,000 Irish citizens living in the region have registered with the Department of Foreign Affairs and 2,000 of them have said they want to leave.

A spokesperson for Dublin Airport said there is another Emirates flight due to leave Dubai today.

Meanwhile, the Government has chartered a flight for Irish citizens which is due to leave Muscat in Oman tomorrow.

Last night’s flight arrival brought relief to many families in Ireland who had been waiting for the return of their loved ones.

Gina Quinn from Dublin said she was delighted to be home.

“It was pretty awful for the first 24 hours, because you didn’t know what was happening and there were a lot of noises that you were not used to,” she told RTÉ News.

“It was very frightening,” she added.

“I just hope everyone else gets home ok, because it is very uncertain there at the moment.”

In a statement issued yesterday the Irish Embassy in the UAE advised Irish citizens in the UAE, Qatar, and Kuwait to “continue to shelter in place and avoid unnecessary movements”.

They added: “The Embassy can be reached at [email protected] or +971 2 495 8200.”

