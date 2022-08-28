15 times Irish people showed their spectacular obsession with Tayto Crisps

US IRISH are a unique bunch in many respects.

Sure, our language, slang, traditional dance and music and our breathtaking countryside are all examples of this.

But the most glaring fact is that there’s no other country in the world who has so deeply entwined their culture and identity around a sentient potato.

Below is a list of 15 times our country showed the extent of our obsession with the nation's favourite crisps.

1. It's how we measure our love for our significant other.

Now Greg may have a poem but I’ve found the ultimate declaration of love...#LoveIsIand #LoveIslandFinal pic.twitter.com/fx43HRWfEs — Mr.Tayto Ireland (@MrTaytoIreland) July 29, 2019

2. We make sure it's the last thing you see before leaving the country so you never forget your roots.

Experience the world of Tayto at The Loop Terminal 2 this July and pick up some tasty snacks and travel exclusives before you fly ✈️😎#lovetheloop pic.twitter.com/MZR3BrcKSx — The Loop (@TheLoopDutyFree) July 24, 2019

3. We force our beliefs on our children and animals.

Moe update!

2 years ago we met Moe, a puppy with a crispy looking cast. Fast forward 2 years and it looks like Moe is still a Tayto fan ❤

Thanks for the Moe updates. pic.twitter.com/KHOtozTUNr — Mr.Tayto Ireland (@MrTaytoIreland) July 19, 2019

4. Everyone agrees that Tayto sandwiches belong everywhere... even a wedding

5. Our talented Irish artists put time and effort into creating masterpieces worshipping the spud

WOW! What a flavoursome Tayto embroidery! Thank you Sorcha. ❤️🤩

You're the best spud artist i've seen! pic.twitter.com/iwbtymLZ63 — Mr.Tayto Ireland (@MrTaytoIreland) June 28, 2019

6. I really cannot stress enough how much Irish people love Taytos. It's a drug to us.

Liam Gallagher says @MrTaytoIreland crisps are like crack!https://t.co/gcCtOYsH5b — Today FM News (@TodayFMNews) June 28, 2019

7. We take steps to ensure the sacred crisps are safe at all times.

What a BELTER LG x pic.twitter.com/HSWuO2TQDJ — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 24, 2019

8. This person loved this crocheted bag of Tayto so much they had to steal it...and then return it. Solidarity between Tayto lovers.

Because we all love a happy ending....

Last week, this crocheted masterpiece was stolen from the Kildare Yarn Bomb in Newbridge.

Today he was returned in a brown paper bag, with a note attached#HandmadeHour pic.twitter.com/aw8d93mvPd — Annie Morris (@DesperateAnnie) June 22, 2019

9. The entire country celebrates Mr Tayto's birthday. It's only a matter of time before it becomes a national holiday.

Happy Birthday to the big man himself @MrTaytoIreland was great craic playing at your party! ❤ 🥔 ❤ 📸 @ruthlessimagery pic.twitter.com/T6E0Pfhg2P — Walking On Cars (@WalkingOnCars) June 18, 2019

10. Artistic depictions of the suited spud come in every medium.

11. And we mean EVERY medium.

12. Even the most terrifying mediums.

Put your Tayto bags down, it’s the best costumes I’ve seen!!!

This pair are the ultimate it couple ❤

(Thanks to Ms Ledwith for this picture)#Tayto pic.twitter.com/vmhUcddAXI — Mr.Tayto Ireland (@MrTaytoIreland) November 15, 2018

13. I mean we have an entire Theme Park dedicated to the crisps.

All hail Tayto Park - a theme park based entirely on potato crisps! As if I needed any more reasons to ❤️ Ireland 🇮🇪 .@MrTaytoIreland pic.twitter.com/3W2irwSqN4 — Dr T Lewis (@tcdlewis) July 30, 2019

14. And we celebrate Crispmas as well as Christmas

A Tayto Christmas tree <3

(Personally it's the best tree I've seen this year!) pic.twitter.com/kiQ60wNbkt — Mr.Tayto Ireland (@MrTaytoIreland) December 13, 2018

15. The whole country was honestly disappointed to hear Mr Tayto wouldn't be running for president.

All hail the mighty spud!