A disturbing Sharon Horgan and Michael Sheen family drama set or 2023

BEST INTERESTS is a compelling, thought-provoking fictional series from Bafta-winning writer Jack Thorne for BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The series is directed by Michael Keillor, responsible for Roadkill and Strike, and stars Sharon Horgan and Michael Sheen.

The story focuses on a family driven apart by having to make choices no parent would ever want to be faced with.

Horgan and Sheen play married couple Nicci and Andrew with two daughters: Katie, played by Alison Oliver, and Marnie played by Niamh Moriarty.

Marnie has a life-threatening condition. The doctors believe it is in her best interests to allow her to die. family The family disagree.

And so begins a fight that will take them through every stage of a legal process as they struggle to contemplate this looming, unavoidable decision.

Who decides? And in whose best interests will it be?

The fulcrum of the programme Best Interests, is in essence, is Article 3 of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child In all actions concerning children, whether undertaken by public or private social welfare institutions, courts of law, administrative authorities or legislative bodies, the best interests of the child shall be the primary consideration.

Sharon Horgan told the BBC: "Best Interests broke me when I first read the script and then again after talking with Jack about it. Covid seems to have shone a closer light on the desperate inequalities that exist for our disabled community so this felt very timely. It’s a big subject but it’s in Jack Thorne and Michael Keillor’s safe hands. I’m thrilled to be working on this story with a super talented cast, the wonderful Michael Sheen and Noma Dumezweni, and my gorgeous daughters; Alison Oliver and Niamh Moriarty."

Michael Sheen said: “Jack Thorne is such an extraordinary writer and he has approached this incredibly important and urgent subject with humanity, honesty and humour. I feel very fortunate to be part of this production and to work with the brilliant Sharon Horgan and some of the most talented actors around.”

The players

Sharon Horgan is an Irish actress and writer born in Hackney, London to an Irish mother and a New Zealand father. The family relocated to Co. Meath when she was four. She is the sister of former international rugby player Shane Horgan.

Horgan came to prominence through the comedy series Pulling (2006-2009) and won the 2016 BAFTA TV Award for Best Comedy Writer for Catastrophe (with Rob Delaney).

Michael Sheen, from Newport in Wales is one of the most respected character actors in the industry today. His list of credits is lengthy and include acting the part of Tony Blair in a trio of films he starred in a trilogy of films as UK prime minister Tony Blair— The Deal in 2003, The Queen (2006), and The Special Relationship (2010)—earning him nominations for both a BAFTA Award and an Emmy.

Writer Jack Thorne’s his writing credits include His Dark Materials. He said about Best Interests: “Our country has a very troubled relationship with disability and these cases put a spotlight on that. But our drama is first and foremost a love story and it needs incredible actors to bring it to life. Sharon Horgan and Michael Sheen lead a company of ridiculous talents that pull you into the most interesting of places."

The series will air in 2023 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.