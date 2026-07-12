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Met Éireann issues weather warnings for coming days as temperatures set to soar
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Met Éireann issues weather warnings for coming days as temperatures set to soar

Gardaí on patrol at Burrow Beach in Co. Dublin this week as people enjoy the hot weather (Image: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie)

MET ÉIREANN has issued a series of weather warnings for the coming days with temperatures expected to soar.

Ten counties are subject to the warnings, with five of those on alert until Wednesday morning.

The meteorological service has also predicted the spell of high temperatures could be followed by thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday.

A Status Yellow high temperature warning was issued today for counties Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, Galway, Mayo, Kilkenny, Laois and Offaly.

The alert, which came into effect at 1pm and is in place until 7am on Monday, warns that maximum temperatures will exceed 27°C with overnight minimum temperatures in excess of 15°C.

It adds that potential impacts include water safety issues due to increased use of lakes, beaches and waterways, forest fires, drought, heat stress and uncomfortable sleeping conditions.

From 1pm on Monday, a second Status Yellow high temperature warning comes into effect for counties Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Galway and Mayo.

Predicting equally high temperatures and similar potential impacts, the warning is in place for almost two days until 7am on Wednesday.

In its countrywide weather advisory, Met Éireann warned that the prolonged spell of hot weather will result in a high UV Index.

As well as the potential impacts above, it also warned of animal welfare issues and the potential disruption of public transport.

However, the heat is potentially going to be followed by other adverse weather once the high temperature alerts have ended.

"There is the chance of thunderstorms developing on Wednesday and Thursday," added Met Éireann.

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See More: Met Eireann

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