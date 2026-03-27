Armagh singer Barry Kerr wins inaugural folk album award

“I NEVER expected for a minute this would come my way,” Barry Kerr told me when I spoke to him after he’d won the inaugural Britain and Ireland Folk Album of the Year Award for his recent album Curlew’s Cry.

Held fittingly on St Patrick’s Day in the stunning setting of Rochdale Town Hall, the awards ceremony showcased, across the nine shortlisted albums, the rich variety to be found in English, Irish, Scottish and Welsh folk and traditional music.

Kerr, originally from Co. Armagh and now resident in Connemara, described his approach to making Curlew’s Cry.

“When I set out to make the record, I just wanted to distil what I do, pick the best of it and put something down that was meaningful and real to me.”

He was determined to have an unfussy sound...

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