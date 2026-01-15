First look at Barry Keoghan in new film Crime 101
Entertainment

First look at Barry Keoghan in new film Crime 101

Barry Keoghan stars in the crime thriller

BARRY KEOGHAN stars alongside Chris Hemsworth and Halle Berry in a new crime thriller which hits cinemas next month.

The Dublin-born actor is among the all-star cast of Crime 101.

Barry Keoghan stars in the crime thriller

Set in Los Angeles, the film tells the tale of an elusive jewel thief, played by Hemsworth, who undertakes a string of heists along the 101 freeway.

“When the thief the score of a lifetime, his path crosses that of a disillusioned insurance broker (Halle Berry) who is facing her own crossroads,” a spokesperson for prodcuers Sony Pictures explains.

“Convinced he has found a pattern, a relentless detective, played by Mark Ruffalo, is closing in, raising the stakes even higher,” they add.

“As the heist approaches, the line between hunter and hunted begins to blur, and all three are faced with life-defining choices–and the realization that there can be no turning back.”

Chris Hemsworth and Halle Berry also star in the film

Adapted from Don Winslow’s acclaimed novella of the same name, the film is written and directed by Bart Layton.

Keoghan, Monica Barbaro, Corey Hawkins, Jennifer Jason Leigh,and Nick Nolte round out the cast.

The film is set for cinema release on February 13.

Watch the trailer here...

See More: Barry Keoghan, Chris Hemsworth, Crime 101, Halle Berry

Related
Entertainment 9 months ago

Paul Mescal and Barry Keoghan revealed among cast for new Beatles movies

By: Fiona Audley

Entertainment 1 year ago

First look at Barry Keoghan in new film Bring Them Down

By: Fiona Audley

Entertainment 1 year ago

Cillian Murphy and Barry Keoghan will go head-to-head for Best Actor Bafta

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
News 1 day ago

Ireland’s largest research institute will undergo major €100m expansion

By: Fiona Audley

Business 1 day ago

Ireland reports record year for food, drink and horticulture exports

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Two men arrested following attempted burglary at Armagh pub

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Inquest opens into death of University of Bradford professor Dr Gareth Addidle

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Dublin City Council in ‘exclusive’ talks to relocate civic offices to new location

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Rise in domestic abuse calls over Christmas peaked on New Year’s Day

By: Fiona Audley