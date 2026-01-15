First look at Barry Keoghan in new film Crime 101

BARRY KEOGHAN stars alongside Chris Hemsworth and Halle Berry in a new crime thriller which hits cinemas next month.

The Dublin-born actor is among the all-star cast of Crime 101.

Set in Los Angeles, the film tells the tale of an elusive jewel thief, played by Hemsworth, who undertakes a string of heists along the 101 freeway.

“When the thief the score of a lifetime, his path crosses that of a disillusioned insurance broker (Halle Berry) who is facing her own crossroads,” a spokesperson for prodcuers Sony Pictures explains.

“Convinced he has found a pattern, a relentless detective, played by Mark Ruffalo, is closing in, raising the stakes even higher,” they add.

“As the heist approaches, the line between hunter and hunted begins to blur, and all three are faced with life-defining choices–and the realization that there can be no turning back.”

Adapted from Don Winslow’s acclaimed novella of the same name, the film is written and directed by Bart Layton.

Keoghan, Monica Barbaro, Corey Hawkins, Jennifer Jason Leigh,and Nick Nolte round out the cast.

The film is set for cinema release on February 13.