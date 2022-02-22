Belfast and Kin lead IFTA nominations
THE IRISH Film & Television Academy (IFTA) nominations have been announced, with Belfast and Kin leading the nominations in the film and TV categories respectively.

The awards recognise the best in Irish film and TV across 25 categories in film, drama, performances and craftsmanship.

Belfast leads the film with ten nominations, including in the Best Film, Best Director for Kenneth Branagh and Best Script categories.

Belfast's lead Jude Hill, and supporting actors Ciarán Hinds, Jamie Dornan and Caitríona Balfe all also received nominations in their categories.

Rounding out the nominations for the film include Úna Ní Dhonghaíle for Editing, Sian Wilson for Makeup & Hair and Van Morrison for Original Music.

Other films nominated for Best Film include An Cailín Ciúin, an Irish language film which was last week recognised at the Berlinale, Deadly Cuts, Swan Song, Who We Love and You Are Not My Mother.

Lead Actor Film nominations include Dónall Ó Héalai for Foscadh, Moe Dunford for Nightride and Peter Coonan for Doineann.

Catherine Clinch (An Cailín Ciúin), Gemma-Leah Devereux (The Bright Side) and Hazel Doupe (You Are Not My Mother) all received nominations for the Lead Actress category.

Angeline Ball received Lead Actress nominations in both TV and Film, having starred in Hidden Assets and Deadly Cuts, as does Niamh Algar for her roles in Censor and Deceit.

In the TV categories shows, Kin takes the lead with nominations in the Best Drama, Director (Diarmuid Goggins) and Script categories (Peter McKenna).

The show follows a fictional Dublin family embroiled in gangland war, and stars Aidan Gillen, Sam Keeley and Clare Dunne among others, who each received nominations in Lead Actor and Actress categories. Emmet J Scanlan and Ciarán Hinds received nods for their supporting roles in the series, as did Maria Doyle-Kennedy.

Hidden Assets, Smother, Vikings Valhalla round out the Best Drama categories.

The nominees for all categories were shortlisted after a busy few months of deliberations by Irish Academy Members and a specialist jury panel of industry experts from around the world.

Speaking about the nominations IFTA Chief Executive, Áine Moriarty said:
“What a spectacular line-up of Nominees that have been shortlisted for Irish Academy Awards this year, after a record-breaking production year for the Irish industry. The work being recognised this year showcases to the world what our talented industry has to offer."

"It’s an incredible reflection of the high calibre of Irish talent, filmmaking and storytelling that we have in this country, at world-class standards. The Irish Academy is proud to acknowledge and reward their great achievements".

A full list of nominations can be found here.

