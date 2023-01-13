Beware the black cat! 13 Irish superstitions everyone should know about

Whether you believe in superstitions or not on a day-to-day basis, many people remain nervous about any Friday that falls on the 13th of the month.

Here, we take a look at some of the especially Irish superstitions that you may want to keep an eye out for today!

1. Finding a comb on the floor

Don't pick it up! This is terrible bad luck because it belongs to Ireland’s most terrifying wailing spirit, the banshee.

2. Seeing a solitary magpie

This is a bad omen and your only hope is to see another one, as the rhyme goes one for sorrow, two for joy…

3. Itchy nose

Beware! This means someone is going to pick a fight with you.

4. Itchy palms

A good sign as this means you will be coming into some money.

5. Placing a Child of Prague statue in your house before a wedding

This will ensure your big day will be rain free - it works!

6. Throwing salt over your left shoulder

A classic. The belief is that the devil is always standing behind you and throwing salt in his eye will stop him from making mischief.

7. Rain at a funeral

Surprisingly a good sign - this means the departed soul is happy.

8. The seventh son of a seventh son has special powers

If you need advice this is your go-to guy.

9. Scoring a cross onto your soda bread

Keeps the devil out of your baking.

10. Finding the ring in the Barmbrack at Halloween

Another bread-based superstition. This means you will be the next person to get married.

11. Handing someone a knife

Very bad luck! Our advice would be to put it on the table for them to pick up themselves.

12. Kissing the Blarney Stone

Arguably the most famous Irish superstition, kissing the sacred stone gives you the gift of the gab.

13. A black cat crossing your path

One of the most well known superstitions don’t let it happen to you, especially on Friday 13th!