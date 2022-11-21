Simple and delicious, try this fool-proof recipe for Irish watercress soup
WATERCRESS is a rapidly growing, aquatic or semi-aquatic, perennial plant native to Europe and Asia, and one of the oldest known leaf vegetables consumed by humans.

It grows wild all over Ireland and the UK.

It can also be bought in most supermarkets if you don’t fancy foraging for it.

It’s not quite as fashionable as other greens like kale or spinach, but it’s still pretty good for you, containing plenty of iron, calcium and vitamin c.

The peppery green leaves are apparently what kept St Brendan of Tralee alive until kicking into his 180th year.

It also makes a tasty soup, try it for yourself....

Ingredients:

1 onion

220g of potatoes

3 bags (roughly 250-300g) of watercress

50g butter (or equivalent olive oil)

1/4 pint of milk

Black pepper

500ml vegetable stock

50ml crème fraiche (to serve)

Method:

1. Boil the potatoes in the stock until cooked through and soft

2. Fry the chopped onion in butter or oil until translucent

3. Add the fried onion and watercress to the cooked potatoes and stock

4. Using handheld blender, blitz the mixture adding the milk slowly until a soup-like consistency is achieved

The soup can be served hot or cold with a spoonful of crème fraiche and plenty of black pepper, it goes well with a decent crusty bread.

