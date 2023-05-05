Celebrity fan Cillian Murphy provides foreword for new cookbook by iconic Irish chef

THE founder of an iconic vegetarian restaurant in Cork has published a new cookbook which has been backed by actor Cillian Murphy, one of his biggest celebrity fans.

When Denis Cotter opened Paradiso in 1993, his hope was to “create a modern, vegetable-based cuisine that could stand with ‘normal’ restaurants, a place where people went to eat pleasurable, exciting, modern food”.

Thirty years later, the restaurant has become a beloved part of Cork’s food culture and Cotter has released a new book celebrating the journey so far.

“Paradiso: Recipes & Reflections is a snapshot of where Paradiso is now,” he confirms.

Described as “a gorgeous coffee table book as well as a recipe book”, the foreword has been written by Cork-born actor Cillian Murphy, of Peaky Blinders fame, who carries a long-held affection for the food and philosophy of Paradiso.

For Cotter, who has now published five books, his latest tome captures the essence of his restaurant today.

“The book is a result of gathering and translating over the years and could not be called anything other than simply Paradiso because that is what it is and what it represents,” he says.

“It is us now. It is our manual for today and, with just a glance at and a nod to the past, it is what the future is always being built on.”

Paradiso: Recipes and Reflections is available from May 4 at www.ninebeanrowsbooks.com and will also be sold at Paradiso in Cork city.