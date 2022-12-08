Céline Dion cancels and reschedules European tour after diagnosis of neurological condition

CÉLINE DION has cancelled and rescheduled dates for her European tour after being diagnosed with a rare neurological condition known as stiff person syndrome.

The 54-year-old Canadian singer told her Instagram followers on Thursday that she had been diagnosed with the condition after experiencing muscle spasms.

The tour had been due to begin in February, and had already been delayed as a result of the pandemic.

The My Heart Will Go On singer wrote:

"I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it's been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I've been going through...

"It hurts me to tell you that I won't be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February."

In a video she explained how her daily life is being impacted as a result of the condition.

"Recently, I've been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called the stiff person syndrome which affects something like one in a million people.

"While we're still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what's been causing all of the spasms that I've been having.

"Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to."

She said she has no choice but to focus on her health so that she can return to giving 100% to her shows.

"This is my focus, and I'm doing everything that I can to recuperate," she said.

"I want to thank you so much for your encouraging wishes of love and support on my social media. This means a lot to me.

"Take care of yourselves. Be well. I love you guys so much, and I really hope I can see you again real soon."

Dion cancelled eight of her summer 2023 shows and moved the rest of her European dates to 2024.

Her Dublin shows and many UK dates, originally scheduled for March 2023, will now take place in April 2024.

Earlier this year, Dion apologised to fans for cancelling and rescheduling a string of European tour dates as she battled health issues.

Dion said then she was experiencing muscle spasms but was "doing my very best to get back to the level that I need to be so that I can give 100% at my shows".