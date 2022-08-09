Cillian Murphy and Siobhan McSweeney shortlisted for TV Choice Awards

IRISH ACTORS Cillian Murphy and Siobhán McSweeney have been shortlisted for TV Choice Awards for their roles in Peaky Blinders and Derry Girls respectively.

The awards honour the best TV shows in the UK, with shows and stars receiving votes from the public to come out on top.

Murphy is nominated in the Best Actor category for his role as Tommy Shelby in the BBC's Peaky Blinders, having played the role for ten years before its sixth and final season aired earlier this year. He will face competition from Jonathan Bailey of Bridgerton fame, Daniel Laurie from Call The Midwife and Ben Whishaw in This Is Going To Hurt.

McSweeney is nominated in the Best Comedy Performance category for her role as Sister Michael in the hit Channel 4 series Derry Girls. The third and final season of the show aired earlier this year, having been the channel's most successful comedy show of all time. McSweeney will face competition from Brenda Blethyn from Kate & Koji, Lee Mack in Not Going Out an Ricky Gervais in After Life.

Other Irish interests include The Graham Norton Show being nominated for Best Entertainment Show, coming up against Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, The 1% Club and Gogglebox.

Love Island, hosted by Wicklow woman Laura Whitmore, is also in the running for Best Reality Show, while Bridgerton, which stars Galway actor Nicola Coughlan, is nominated for Best Drama Series.

Outlander, starring Caitriona Balfe, is also nominated for Best Drama Series.

Overall, Bridgerton received three nominations, and the Netflix sensation that took the internet by storm, Squid Game, makes its first appearance in the Best New Drama category.

This Morning is also in the running to scoop Best Daytime Show for the seventh year running.

Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Neighbours are also vying to win Best Soap.

Hosting this year’s awards is comedian Jo Brand, who said:

"I am, as always, really looking forward to the great evening of The TV Choice Awards 2022. It’s always a lively event, and yes, that is a euphemism!"

2021’s TV Choice Awards saw Line Of Duty score a hat trick, scooping Best Drama Series and recognising Martin Compston and Vicky McClure as Best Actor and Best Actress. Coronation Street took Best Soap, Best Soap Actress and Best Soap Actor, Bridgerton took home Best New Drama.

Shortlist voting is now open until midnight on 19 August.

This year’s winners will be announced at the London Hilton on Park Lane on Monday 14 November.

Votes can be cast here.