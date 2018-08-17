Cillian Murphy working on new documentary about Irish War of Independence
IRISH actor Cillian Murphy is working on a new documentary about the Irish War of Independence.

The Cork actor is contributing to an RTE series which will mark the 100th anniversary of the War of Independence.

The season of programmes will include a three part landmark documentary on the Irish Revolution which will be narrated by Murphy.

Secondly, Life Before Independence will depict what everyday life was like for ordinary citizens during that time in Irish history. This will be narrated by Catriona Crowe.

The season will close with Keepers of the Flame, where Emmy winner Nuala O’Connor will chart the story of generations dealing with consequences of war and civil war.

The commemorative programming is likely to hit our screens later this year, and considering Cillian Murphy’s last involvement in Irish history was Wind That Shakes The Barley, we’ve got plenty to look forward to.

See More: Cillian Murphy, Entertainment, Film, History, Ireland, TV, War Of Independence

