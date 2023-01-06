Colin Farrell honoured at Palm Springs International Film Festival in California

COLIN FARRELL has been honoured at the 34th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival in California as anticipation builds for the 2023 Oscar nominations.

Farrell was honoured with the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor following his performance in Martin McDonagh's The Banshees of Inisherin.

Speaking to Variety, Farrell praised his co-star Brendan Gleeson and said their next project together could not come "soon enough".

"He's a joy to work with, he comes to it from all the right places, as a man and as an artist," he told the entertainment industry outlet.

"I love him dearly."

The pair have previously worked together under the direction of McDonagh on In Bruges - with Farrell adding that he would love to work with the filmmaker again.

In the film, Farrell plays the "nice but dull" Pádraic Súilleabháin, who slowly unravels after his lifelong friend Colm Doherty (Gleeson) abruptly decides he no longer wants to be friends with him anymore.

Instead, he wants to devote the rest of his life entirely to making music and forging a legacy for himself.

The pair’s rift soon grows increasingly out of control, and contends with themes like loneliness, ego, death, and depression at the tail end of the civil war in Ireland in 1923.

Other honourees at the event include Brendan Fraser, Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh, all of whom are in the running for Oscar glory in March.

Blanchett received the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress for her Oscar-tipped performance in Tár.

Fraser, who is also expected to be on the Oscars shortlist, was honoured with the Spotlight Award for his performance in The Whale, while Yeoh received the International Star Award, Actress for her role in Everything Everywhere, All At Once.

Other Hollywood stars honoured on the first night of the festival include Austin Butler (Elvis), Viola Davis (The Woman King), Bill Nighy (Living), and Danielle Deadwyler (Till).

Farrell is among the strong Irish contingent of nominees at next Tuesday night's Golden Globe Awards in California.

The Oscar nominations will be announced on Tuesday 24 January.

The Banshees of Inisherin is also available to stream on Disney+ now.