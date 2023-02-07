‘Come and celebrate’: Mayor of London confirms plans for St Patrick’s Festival 2023
Entertainment

‘Come and celebrate’: Mayor of London confirms plans for St Patrick’s Festival 2023

THE Mayor of London’s St Patrick's Festival 2023 will take place next month – showcasing “the best of Irish arts, culture, food, music and more”.

More than 50,000 people are expected to join the annual procession of Irish marching bands, dance troupes and pageantry, which will take place on Sunday, March 12.

As always, the parade starts at 12noon, leaving Hyde Park Corner and travelling through Piccadilly, St James’s Street, Pall Mall, Cockspur Street and Whitehall.

“Come and celebrate London’s St Patrick’s Day Festival” a spokersperson for the Mayor of London’s office said.

“There’ll be the best of Irish arts, culture, food, music to enjoy, and more, including the spectacular annual parade.”

Now in its 20th year, the Mayor’s annual celebrations have become a highlight of London’s cultural calendar - where Londoners and visitors unite in celebrating the great contributions Irish people have made to the city.

“St Patrick’s Day is the perfect opportunity to celebrate the enduring strength of relationship between the British and Irish,” the spokesperson added.

The Irish Post is proud to once again be media sponsor for the Mayor of London’s St Patrick’s Festival 2023.

See More: 2023, Mayor Of London, St Patrick's Parade, Trafalgar Square

Related

Details for St Patrick’s Day Parade 2023 in Manchester announced
Entertainment 1 hour ago

Details for St Patrick’s Day Parade 2023 in Manchester announced

By: Fiona Audley

Ten minutes with Belters Only
Entertainment 19 hours ago

Ten minutes with Belters Only

By: Irish Post

A sainted immigrant — Kitty: Queen of the Washhouse on stage in N1
News 21 hours ago

A sainted immigrant — Kitty: Queen of the Washhouse on stage in N1

By: Mal Rogers

Latest

Five Irish experiences that would make the perfect Valentine’s Day treat
Life & Style 2 hours ago

Five Irish experiences that would make the perfect Valentine’s Day treat

By: Irish Post

UK and EU make progress on Northern Ireland Protocol but ‘difficulties remain’
News 5 hours ago

UK and EU make progress on Northern Ireland Protocol but ‘difficulties remain’

By: Fiona Audley

Samurai swords and guns seized as police in Northern Ireland swoop on organised crime gang
News 7 hours ago

Samurai swords and guns seized as police in Northern Ireland swoop on organised crime gang

By: Irish Post

RTÉ documentary recounts Liam Brady’s beating on London tube
News 1 day ago

RTÉ documentary recounts Liam Brady’s beating on London tube

By: Mal Rogers

Belfast football club alleges officials subjected to 'torrent of sectarian abuse' from rival fans
News 1 day ago

Belfast football club alleges officials subjected to 'torrent of sectarian abuse' from rival fans

By: Gerard Donaghy