‘Come and celebrate’: Mayor of London confirms plans for St Patrick’s Festival 2023

THE Mayor of London’s St Patrick's Festival 2023 will take place next month – showcasing “the best of Irish arts, culture, food, music and more”.

More than 50,000 people are expected to join the annual procession of Irish marching bands, dance troupes and pageantry, which will take place on Sunday, March 12.

As always, the parade starts at 12noon, leaving Hyde Park Corner and travelling through Piccadilly, St James’s Street, Pall Mall, Cockspur Street and Whitehall.

“Come and celebrate London’s St Patrick’s Day Festival” a spokersperson for the Mayor of London’s office said.

“There’ll be the best of Irish arts, culture, food, music to enjoy, and more, including the spectacular annual parade.”

Now in its 20th year, the Mayor’s annual celebrations have become a highlight of London’s cultural calendar - where Londoners and visitors unite in celebrating the great contributions Irish people have made to the city.

“St Patrick’s Day is the perfect opportunity to celebrate the enduring strength of relationship between the British and Irish,” the spokesperson added.

The Irish Post is proud to once again be media sponsor for the Mayor of London’s St Patrick’s Festival 2023.